GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A custodian has been sentenced after admitting to raping, killing and then dumping the body of a church day care worker in Delaware.
News outlets report 33-year-old Matthew Burton pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Sussex County Superior Court to the second-degree murder and second-degree rape in the death of Nicole Bennett.
Burton was sentenced to 15 years each for the 2012 killing. He will be registered as a sex offender when he leaves prison and will be on probation for 20 years.
Bennett, a volunteer day care leader at Bay Shore Community Church near Gumboro, was found dead in a dirt road in Worcester County, Maryland.
Most Read Stories
- Dozens of University of Washington programs make top 10 in new global ranking
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Richard Sherman trade rumors: 'What you've seen lately in the news is real'
- What luck: We dithered so long, Bertha’s tunnel now makes more sense | Danny Westneat VIEW
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
In 2015, Bennett’s family settled a lawsuit claiming the church was negligent in hiring Burton, a convicted sex offender, as a custodian.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.