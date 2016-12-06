CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio man who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol in support of the Islamic State group plans to appeal his sentence.

Christopher Lee Cornell filed notice of a planned appeal on Tuesday.

A federal judge on Monday also ordered lifetime probation after prison for Cornell.

The 22-year-old suburban Cincinnati man pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to charges including attempted murder of U.S. officials and employees in a plot to attack the Capitol during President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address. His attorneys say online propaganda and a confidential informant influenced him.

Defense attorneys Martin Pinales (PIN’-ul-is) and Candace Crouse have asked to withdraw from the case. They suggest appointing new counsel for the appeal.