FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A convicted pedophile who used the messaging service on his Xbox to solicit nude photos from four boys in three states is heading to prison.

Prosecutors in Monmouth County, New Jersey, say Gary Wolchesky received a 46-year sentence Friday. The 28-year-old was convicted in November on charges of aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment by manufacturing child pornography.

Prosecutors say Wolchesky contacted victims in Massachusetts, North Carolina and Florida in 2008 and 2009 when they were between 10 and 15 years old. He used the gaming console’s message feature and asked them to send naked photos and engage in sex acts.

Wolchesky acted as his own attorney and argued that he had the boys’ consent. He has defended the abuse as an act of civil disobedience to advance the cause of pedophilia.