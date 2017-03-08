BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who told a judge to skip the lecture has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for scalping his girlfriend and ordering his pit bull to attack her.
The Kentucky Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2mZus1b ) reports 31-year-old Zachary Gross continued to maintain at sentencing Wednesday for his first-degree assault conviction that his dog “Capone” was responsible for the injuries to Marilyn Stanley.
Gross told Boone County Circuit Judge Rick Brueggemann he feels “horrible” over what happened but not responsible.
“I’m not asking for your mercy. Just give me the 20. I don’t need a lecture,” Gross added.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
- Seattle evicts residents of filthy, ‘inhumane’ Sodo homeless camp ‘The Field’ WATCH
- Day Without a Woman protest sparks debate on white privilege
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
Stanley said she needed a half-dozen surgeries and suffered permanent nerve damage. A trauma surgeon testified at Gross’ trial that cuts to her head were consistent with the use of a sharp knife.
___
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.