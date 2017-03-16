BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to posting on an FBI website that he planned to kill the president of the United States.
The U.S. Attorney’s office says Andrew O’Keefe, of Mansfield, will be under supervised release for five years after being sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston.
Last May, prosecutors say O’Keefe wrote on an FBI tips site that he was “planning to kill President Barack Obama,” and had “a really good plan.” He invited the Secret Service to pay him a visit and signed the posting with his Social Security number.
A search of O’Keefe’s home and car turned up more than 100 weapons, including swords, double-edged knives, hatchets and spears.
O’Keefe pleaded guilty in December and spent about six months in custody.
