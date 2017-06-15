COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of fatally shooting his young niece and wounding his nephew when he tried to “quiet them,” has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 35 years.

A judge sentenced 60-year-old Milous Keith on Thursday in a Franklin County court. Keith pleaded guilty to a murder charge for killing 12-year-old Cheyenne Stewart and felonious assault for wounding 10-year-old Thaijaun Green. Authorities say he shot them July 17, 2016, at his mother’s Columbus home.

The prosecutor says Keith shot them “to quiet them down.”

Keith told the judge he had too much alcohol.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Keith’s attorney, Dustin Blake, said Keith was extremely intoxicated that day, “but that didn’t make it right.”

Blake suggested a sentence of 25 years to life.