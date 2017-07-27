BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to 18 months’ home detention for a July 2015 boat crash that killed two people and injured five others on a cruise to Baltimore bars.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police say in a news release that 57-year-old Timothy Jay Wilson was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison, with all but 18 months of home detention suspended. He was convicted on two counts of negligent manslaughter and one count of causing life-threatening injuries in a vessel while intoxicated.

Officials say Wilson invited seven people celebrating a birthday in Dundalk to ride on his boat to bars at Fells Point. The boat hit a concrete structure and then a seawall.

Thirty-seven-year-old Windy Lawson and 45-year-old Kimberly Ervin were killed. The other victims were rescued.