COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison under a plea deal after prosecutors say an Ohio thrift store worker found photos of him sexually assaulting a toddler that were in a tote bag he’d donated.
The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2emk1A5 ) 49-year-old Gary Sovie pleaded guilty to rape and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.
He also was sentenced on Thursday to the maximum fine of $35,000 plus court costs. He will have to register as a sex offender.
Prosecutors say a Salvation Army worker in Columbus found 32 photos, some showing a naked girl and others showing a man sexually assaulting the child.
Most Read Stories
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Gas explosion rocks Portland shopping district, injuring 8 VIEW
- Seahawks Richard Sherman thinks NFL intentionally edited highlight video of Atlanta's final play WATCH
- Dear D.C., you can’t call yourself ‘State of Washington.’ That’s our name.
Authorities identified Sovie because the bag contained his mail. They say he told them he’s a “sick person.”
Sovie apologized in court.
___
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.