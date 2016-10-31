LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man selling bluejeans has been shot in the visitors’ parking lot of the Clinton Presidential Center in what police say was a robbery.
Little Rock Police Public Affairs Officer Lt. Steven McClanahan says the unnamed 19-year-old victim and his cousin were approached Monday evening by three men, at least one of whom drew a handgun and fired, striking the victim in the leg. McClanahan says the injury was non-life-threatening, and that the victim was taken by his cousin to a hospital.
McClanahan stressed that the incident was not related to the presidential election. The Clinton Center had closed for the day at the time of the shooting.
Police were searching for the three men Monday night.
