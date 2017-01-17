BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man serving a life sentence for the rape of a nurse in 1971 claims authorities concealed evidence that the crime was committed by another man linked to two similar attacks.

In a court filing Tuesday, Innocence Project New Orleans attorneys asked the Louisiana Supreme Court to review Wilbert Jones’ 45-year-old case and order him a new trial.

A jury convicted Jones of raping the woman who was abducted from a Baton Rouge hospital’s parking lot on the night of Oct. 2, 1971.

Jones’ attorneys say they uncovered evidence that another man, who fit the nurse’s description of her attacker, was suspected of kidnapping and raping two other women under similar circumstances in the early 1970s. But the defense lawyers claim authorities kept that evidence from Jones’ trial attorneys.

“Mr. Jones has served almost half-a-century in prison without ever having received a fair trial,” they wrote in Tuesday’s petition for a new trial.

Jones has been seeking DNA testing since 2003, but his attorneys say a key piece of testable evidence — the nurse’s clothing — went missing from an envelope.

Jones, now 64, remains imprisoned at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel. He was 19 years old when police arrested him on suspicion of carjacking the nurse at gunpoint and raping her behind a building.

The nurse, who died in 2008, identified Jones as her assailant during a police lineup more than three months after the rape. But defense attorneys say the nurse later testified that Jones had a different voice than her assailant and was too short to be the man who raped her.

Jones’ lawyers claim the nurse’s description matches a man who was arrested but never charged in the rape of a woman who was abducted from the parking lot of another Baton Rouge hospital 27 days after the nurse’s attack. The same man also was arrested on suspicion of raping another woman in 1973, but was only charged and convicted of armed robbery in that case.

That man lived one block from where the nurse’s rapist left her after the hour-long attack, Jones’ attorneys say. He was freed from prison more than 15 years ago and apparently was living in the Baton Rouge area as of March 2015, according to Jones’ lawyers.

Jones’ attorneys also claim that a prosecutor who secured his conviction had a track record of withholding evidence favorable to defendants.

In recent court filings, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore’s office denied that authorities withheld relevant evidence and said Jones has failed to produce any new or conclusive evidence of his innocence.

“The fact that other rapists were present in Baton Rouge committing crimes in the same time frame that (Jones) raped (the nurse) was not suppressed by the state,” prosecutors wrote in October.

Moore’s office also argued that Jones’ claims are barred on procedural grounds.