EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island man says a Nassau County police officer beat and restrained him over a parking dispute that prevented him from seeing his dying mother one last time.

Sixty-year-old Gary Leife, of Merrick, says the confrontation began early Saturday when the unidentified officer told him to move the car he had just parked near the ambulance that brought his 84-year-old mother to Nassau University Medical Center.

When he refused, Leifer says the officer body-slammed him and kept his knee on the side of his head for 20 minutes, ignoring his pleas to go see his mother.

Leifer’s mother died soon afterward.

Detective Lt. Richard LeBrun confirmed Tuesday that Internal Affairs is investigating Leifer’s complaint. The department said it cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.