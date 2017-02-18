DENVER (AP) — A 26-year-old man says he was making an action video with friends when he fell 40 feet down the chimney of a downtown Denver apartment building.

Dustin Hinkle tells KCNC-TV (https://goo.gl/DJSZVB ) that he and a couple of friends were making a Parkour video on the roof of the Denver City Lofts on Thursday when he fell through a chimney cover. Parkour involves moving from point to point using obstacles along the way.

Hinkle plummeted down the old incineration chimney until a cable caught his fall. He was stuck for nearly two hours until firefighters broke through a brick wall to get him out.

Hinkle, who along with his friends is facing a trespassing charge, says he thought he was going to die and he didn’t believe in God until he survived the fall.

