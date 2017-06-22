COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A Washington man pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering the life of an Idaho man by making him eat the methamphetamine that caused his death.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports (http://bit.ly/2txyBt7 ) Shaun Patrick Kelly faced a murder charge until a Wednesday hearing where he instead pleaded guilty to four amended charges.

If run consecutively, the sentences for the charges could result in a life sentence plus an additional 30 years.

According to a court records, Kelly is accused of forcing Evan Larkin to ingest a lethal dose of methamphetamine almost two years ago, because he thought Larkin was a police agent.

After previously pleading not guilty and being released from jail on bond, Kelly accrued additional offenses, including six counts of burglary, eluding police and intimidating a witness in separate cases.