BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded not guilty to raping an 18-year-old neighbor after finding and returning her lost dog.
The Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2hHudo6 ) reports that 30-year-old Robert Rivera, of Bridgeport, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of sexual assault and unlawful restraint.
Police say the woman was home alone in July when her dog ran away. She told investigators that Rivera knocked on her door holding the animal.
She says after she put the dog in her bedroom, Rivera grabbed her, threw her on a couch and raped her as she screamed for help.
Police say Rivera was linked to the attack with DNA.
Rivera remains free on $250,000 bond. He and his attorney declined to comment as they left court, but earlier Rivera had denied the charges.
Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com
