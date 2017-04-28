ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man accused of killing his wife after giving an account of her death that police say differed from Fitbit information has pleaded not guilty.
Richard Dabate (DAH’-bayt) appeared in court Friday on murder and other charges in the December 2015 slaying of 39-year-old Connie Dabate. His attorney entered the pleas.
Dabate was arrested two weeks ago and posted $1 million bail.
He told authorities a masked man entered the couple’s Ellington home, shot his wife and tied him up before he burned the intruder with a torch. But police say Connie Dabate’s personal tracking device logged steps after the time Richard Dabate told them she was killed. They also say he had a pregnant girlfriend.
He declined to comment Friday. His case was continued until May 26.
