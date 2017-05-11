LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 30-year-old man who police suspect killed two sleeping homeless men in Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder in an unusual case alleging he tried to kill a mannequin that police posed as a decoy near the scene of the earlier slayings.
Shane Allen Schindler has not been charged in the Jan. 4 bludgeoning death of Daniel Aldape or the Feb. 3 killing of David Dunn, who police say were apparently sleeping when they were attacked.
Schindler pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder and carrying a concealed weapon in an indictment filed last week following his arrest Feb. 22. A judge set trial for Aug. 8.
Schindler was arrested after police say he attacked the blanket-covered head of the mannequin posed as if asleep in a vacant downtown lot.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus WATCH
- Did you feel that? Small earthquake off Whidbey Island shakes region after Bremerton swarm
- New in town? 10 do’s and don’ts for your Seattle summer
- Silence on Mayor Ed Murray sent a loud message | Danny Westneat
- Boeing grounds 737 MAX planes over quality issue with engine
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.