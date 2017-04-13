HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man charged with killing two Fort Campbell soldiers and wounding a juvenile in a domestic dispute has pleaded not guilty.
The Kentucky New Era (http://bit.ly/2nIvEXG) reports 35-year-old Jeremy J. Demar entered the plea during a hearing Wednesday. Demar, of Clarkesville, Tennessee, is charged with murder in connection with the deaths of his estranged wife, 35-year-old Spc. Priscilla A. East, and 28-year-old Sgt. Christopher R. Hoch.
Demar also is charged with assaulting a 16-year-old at the house.
East and Hoch were shot on Feb. 2. They were soldiers at the base on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.
Kentucky State Police said Demar had tracked down East.
The judge has set the next hearing in the case for July 19.
Information from: Kentucky New Era, http://www.kentuckynewera.com
