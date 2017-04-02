NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who struck and killed a renowned Australian humorist with his pickup truck will be sentenced in May after pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash.
The Idaho Press-Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/6KSgH3 ) that 20-year-old Tristian Myers pleaded guilty last week in the death last October of Leslie Nassar.
He had been living in the small southwestern Idaho city of Nampa with his family.
Nassar was a well-known social media and technology-engineering.
Most Read Stories
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- The end is near for Bertha: After nearly 2 miles in 4 years, tunnel machine about to break through
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
He ran a satirical news column for Crikey, an online magazine, and a comedic Twitter feed called Department of Australia.
Police said Myers left the scene and later called to report a hit-and-run and confessed when interviewed.
Nassar’s young daughters were with him at the time. They suffered minor injuries.
___
Information from: Idaho Press-Tribune, http://www.idahopress.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.