NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 22-year-old man who shot a Tulane University medical student who intervened during an attempted kidnapping has pleaded guilty in an agreement that will see him serve 50 years in prison.

Euric Cain entered his plea Monday to charges that included the attempted first-degree murder of Peter Gold, the medical student who thwarted Cain’s attempted kidnapping and rape of a woman on Nov. 20, 2015.

Less than 24 hours after that shooting, authorities say Cain robbed a couple at gunpoint and forced them to drive to an abandoned school, where he raped the woman and forced the man to perform oral sex on him.

A judge delayed Cain’s formal sentencing until next Monday so that Cain’s victims can be present to make impact statements.