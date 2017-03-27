VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A man accused of shooting a Georgia police officer after luring him with a 911 call has pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted murder.

The Valdosta Daily Times reports (http://bit.ly/2nYXM89 ) 22-year-old Stephen Beck entered his plea Monday in a Valdosta courtroom. District Attorney Brad Shealy said Beck faces up to 30 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced May 22.

Beck was charged last July with shooting Valdosta police officer Randall Hancock, who was ambushed while responding to a 911 call about a vehicle break-in outside the apartment complex where Beck lived. The officer returned fire and wounded Beck. Both men survived the shootout and later recovered.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Beck made the 911 call and told investigators he wanted police to kill him.