BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to threatening to burn down New England’s largest mosque and making other threats against Muslims.
Patrick Keogan (KEE’-oh-gan), of Wilmington, entered guilty pleas Tuesday to four federal charges, including threatening to injure and intimidate another person and to damage and destroy a building.
Prosecutors say Keogan posted an image depicting a mosque in flames on the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center’s Facebook page in 2015 with the message: “Burn your local mosque.”
Authorities say he posted the same image on the Islamic Society of Northeastern University’s Facebook page and made other statements supporting mosque burning.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 15. Under a plea agreement, prosecutors are recommending a sentence of up to 4 years and 9 months.
Keogan’s lawyer declined to comment.
