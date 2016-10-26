CLEVELAND (AP) — A young man formally charged last week in the fatal shooting of a teenage worker at a sandwich shop outside Cleveland has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and 14 other counts in an indictment handed up less than a week ago.

Daveion Perry wasn’t scheduled to be arraigned until next week but instead pleaded guilty to the charges Wednesday in a Cleveland courtroom. The 20-year-old stood accused of shooting 15-year-old Sunny Ravi Patel in the head before taking cash from a Mr. Hero sandwich shop in Cleveland Heights on Oct. 14.

Perry is now scheduled to be sentenced Friday and could face life in prison without parole.

Perry’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday. He previously said Perry was “upset with what he did” but wouldn’t elaborate.