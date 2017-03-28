CHICAGO (AP) — A man accused of being part of a group that stole guns from a freight train parked on Chicago’s South Side has pleaded guilty to related charges.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2mKovpe ) court records show Andrew Shelton pleaded guilty Friday to illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Federal prosecutors say Shelton belonged to a robbery crew that in April 2015 was looking for shoes and clothing to steal. They found a train carrying 318 guns from a Ruger factory in New Hampshire. The train was headed to Spokane, Washington.

About 110 guns were divided among members of the crew, who tried to sell them.

Prosecutors say three of Shelton’s co-defendants are awaiting trial. A fourth is serving a 63-month prison sentence.

Authorities have tied at least one of the stolen guns to a Chicago shooting.

___

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/