HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — A Canadian man involved in an alleged plot to commit mass-murder at a mall on Canada’s Atlantic coast has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

Randall Steven Shepherd made the plea before Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Tuesday morning. Lindsay Kantha Souvannarath of Geneva, Illinois, still faces charges in the plot to shoot shoppers at the Halifax Shopping Centre in the city’s west end.

The prosecution alleged the two accused and a third man planned to attack the mall on Valentine’s Day in 2015. The third man committed suicide as police converged on his home.

The prosecution said Tuesday that Shepherd had planned to kill himself before the planned attack, and while he wasn’t the main plotter he was “a cheerleader.”

An agreed statement of facts says he planned to provide gasoline for Molotov cocktail bombs.