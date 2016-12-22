LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man is in jail two months after he was paroled for his role in a rock-throwing on Interstate 80 that left an Ohio teacher critically injured.
Authorities accused 21-year-old Brett Lahr of a parole violation after state police alleged he was driving under the influence when he fell asleep behind the wheel and hit a utility pole last Friday night in Dauphin County in east-central Pennsylvania.
Lahr was paroled Oct. 3 after serving 18 months for criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault stemming from the 2014 incident. Three others also were sentenced.
Sharon Budd was severely injured when a 4½-pound rock was thrown from an I-80 overpass and crashed through the windshield of her vehicle. Her husband committed suicide in August.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.