LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man is in jail two months after he was paroled for his role in a rock-throwing on Interstate 80 that left an Ohio teacher critically injured.

Authorities accused 21-year-old Brett Lahr of a parole violation after state police alleged he was driving under the influence when he fell asleep behind the wheel and hit a utility pole last Friday night in Dauphin County in east-central Pennsylvania.

Lahr was paroled Oct. 3 after serving 18 months for criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault stemming from the 2014 incident. Three others also were sentenced.

Sharon Budd was severely injured when a 4½-pound rock was thrown from an I-80 overpass and crashed through the windshield of her vehicle. Her husband committed suicide in August.