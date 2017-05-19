LAKE PARK, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man died two days after authorities say he suffered a drug overdose while driving with an 11-year-old child.

The Palm Beach Post (https://goo.gl/zhYDzU) reports that rescue workers found 28-year-old David Reitz passed out a Lake Park intersection May 12 after the girl called 911. He was treated for suspected opioid overdose, booked into jail on a child neglect charge that night and release the next morning on $3,000 bail. The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Reitz died May 14 but didn’t release a cause of death.

A report says the girl, whose name and relationship to Reitz wasn’t released, told a deputy that Reitz had stopped at a home earlier and emerged stumbling and appearing drunk. He drove erratically until the child asked him to pull over.

