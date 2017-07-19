Share story

By
The Associated Press

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man says his prosthetic leg helped save his life after he went overboard during a fishing trip.

Adam Shannon, of Doylestown, says he was fishing on Dohner Lake near his home Monday evening when a seat on his boat broke, sending him into the water.

Shannon’s prosthetic leg came off as he went into the lake. The 45-year-old was able to use his prosthetic as a floatation device when it got trapped in his pants and filled with air.

Shannon called 911 for help, and his yelling attracted the attention of a family who lives nearby. Jeffrey and Matthew Krause grabbed their boat, paddled out to Shannon and tugged the man to shore.

Shannon tells the Akron Beacon Journal he doesn’t know what would’ve happened without his leg.

