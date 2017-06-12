MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 19-year-old man is on life support after he was shot by a sheriff’s deputy on Milwaukee’s lakefront.
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says the man was driving an SUV Sunday evening when deputies tried to pull it over for a traffic violation and he fled. Clarke says the man, identified as Terry Williams, was hit in the head.
He says a female passenger was shot in the shoulder.
Clarke says a handgun was found in the vehicle. He declined to give further details and didn’t take questions at a news conference. The shooting is being investigated by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.
Most Read Stories
- Long-simmering discord led to The Evergreen State College’s viral moment
- UW professors hold after-sunset finals for Muslims fasting during Ramadan
- Space Needle to get its biggest renovation ever: glass floor, opened views, more elevators
- Bucking the luxury housing trend, $500M in new apartments designed to help Seattle’s shrinking middle class
- Dark-web sales flooding U.S. mailboxes with deadly opioids
Citizen video shows the SUV driving up a curb with a sheriff’s vehicle in pursuit when an officer appears on foot with a gun drawn. Multiple shots can be heard on the video.