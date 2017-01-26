NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are searching for a turnstile jumper who pushed a 43-year-old man onto the tracks of a Bronx subway station as a train approached.
Fire officials say the victim was forced to dodge the oncoming train Wednesday morning at the 170th Street station, but one of his legs was run over, leaving him bleeding profusely just inches from the electrified third rail.
The victim was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
A hospital spokeswoman says Thursday that the injured man is alert and able to speak.
Most Read Stories
- What does Trump’s action on sanctuary cities mean for Seattle? Here’s what we know
- Heavy snowfall in Oregon, Idaho, Alaska is causing buildings to collapse VIEW
- Commenting on attractive woman upsets girlfriend | Dear Carolyn
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
- 3 arrested in high-end burglary ring; Mariners’ Felix Hernandez among victims
Police say the victim and his assailant fought on the platform before the victim was shoved onto the tracks.
The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s who was wearing a green jacket.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.