BROOKSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in northern Kentucky plan to resume searching Monday for a man who was swept away flooding that hit the region.
A Bracken County dispatcher — who declined to give her name, citing department procedure — says floodwaters swept away the man and his mobile home Sunday morning.
The dispatcher also said the flooding caused a lot of property damage and damaged many roads in the area.
Cincinnati station FOX 19 reports that Maysville Mayor David Cartmell says a state of emergency was declared in neighboring Mason County.
