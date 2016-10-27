PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man didn’t go to jail hungry after making a stop at a fast food restaurant as he led Arizona police on a car chase.
Police tried to arrest the man for an outstanding warrant Wednesday night and then kept tabs on him with a helicopter as he drove through parts of Phoenix and two suburbs, including his stop at an In-N-Out Burger to get food.
News video showed the truck at the fast food restaurant but no police in the immediate area.
The man then drove into a neighborhood and dashed in a backyard, where officers took him into custody.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is never far from teammates’ memories WATCH
- Suspicious? Gay groomsman only one left out of rehearsal dinner | Dear Carolyn
- Live updates from Dakota Access Pipeline protests: ‘It will be a battle here’
- Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory to close in December
- Juror accused of bias dismissed from Ammon Bundy case
Jail records show that the 35-year-old Joshua Adkins was booked on suspicion of unlawful flight from law enforcement, aggravated assault-domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.