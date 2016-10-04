Share story

The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot a woman inside a Burger King in Cleveland before killing himself inside the bathroom.

Authorities say the suspected murder-suicide occurred at around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

WJW-TV is reporting that the woman might have been a restaurant employee.

Neither the man nor the woman has been identified. Both died at the scene.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Cleveland police declined to provide additional details about the shootings.

The Associated Press