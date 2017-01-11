COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say they believe a 45-year-old man has killed his wife and their four children before taking his own life.

Police say the victims are a 42-year-old woman and two boys and two girls, aged between 3 and 16, who were part of the same family.

In a statement late Tuesday, police ruled out media speculation that a gas leak had caused the deaths. No motive was given and police didn’t say how the victims were killed.

Police were alerted Monday about “suspicious circumstances” in Ulstrup, a village southwest of Randers, about 185 kilometers (115 miles) northwest of Copenhagen.