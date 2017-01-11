COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say they believe a 45-year-old man has killed his wife and their four children before taking his own life.
Police say the victims are a 42-year-old woman and two boys and two girls, aged between 3 and 16, who were part of the same family.
In a statement late Tuesday, police ruled out media speculation that a gas leak had caused the deaths. No motive was given and police didn’t say how the victims were killed.
Police were alerted Monday about “suspicious circumstances” in Ulstrup, a village southwest of Randers, about 185 kilometers (115 miles) northwest of Copenhagen.
Most Read Stories
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- Rare ice circle spinning in Middle Fork Snoqualmie River mesmerizes — then breaks apart
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.