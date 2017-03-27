COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A man was shot to death after fleeing during a traffic stop and leading officers on a high-speed chase that ended in gunfire in eastern Mississippi.
State Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says a Lowndes County deputy sheriff was shot in the leg, but the wounds are not considered life-threatening.
Strain says the chase started Monday morning near Mathiston and ended when the fleeing vehicle was disabled about 40 miles to the east, near Columbus. He says Mississippi Highway Patrol officers joined sheriff’s department officers from three counties in the pursuit.
It was unclear who killed the fleeing man. An autopsy will be done.
The names of the dead man and the wounded deputy were not immediately released. The man killed was white.
