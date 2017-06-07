NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say an man has been killed in a 10-story fall while working at a construction site on Manhattan’s West Side.
The New York Police Department tells the Times Herald-Record of Middletown (http://bit.ly/2rLxFRG ) that Roger Vail, of Montgomery in Orange County, was on a platform on the 16th floor of a building at Ninth Avenue and West 33rd Street when the platform collapsed around 6:40 p.m. Monday.
Police say Vail landed on the building’s sixth floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Daily News reports Vail was a surveyor who was hired to do work at the massive Hudson Yards redevelopment project.
Friends say he was a 62-year-old Middletown native known for drumming in local bands over the past 30 years.
Information from: The Times Herald-Record, http://www.th-record.com