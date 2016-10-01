VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police say a man killed by troopers after a high-speed chase was 37 years old and lived in suburban Detroit.
Lt. Mike Shaw identified him Saturday as Richard Parent of Flat Rock.
Shaw says Parent was shot Friday in Van Buren Township after running from his pickup truck and aiming a gun at troopers. He says Parent earlier refused to show identification during a traffic stop and swiftly drove away.
Shaw says Parent told troopers he was a “sovereign citizen” who didn’t need to comply. Investigators are trying to determine the significance of Parent’s statement.
The term sometimes is used by people who reject their U.S. citizenship and typically don’t recognize government authority.
Shaw says investigators “are trying to get to know” Parent’s background.
