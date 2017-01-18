FULTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was killed by a western Kentucky police officer earlier this week died of two gunshot wounds.
Kentucky State Police Lt. Kyle Nall says preliminary autopsy results show that 43-year-old Charles Christopher McClure was shot twice in the torso by a Fulton police officer Monday afternoon. Police say McClure was armed with a knife and a metal pole and had refused to obey officers’ orders.
Police had been called to the scene after 911 calls reported a man acting erratically and smashing car windows with a pole.
Authorities have not revealed further details about what prompted the shooting. No one else was injured.
It is unclear what caused McClure’s behavior. Nall says a toxicology screen was conducted during the autopsy, but those results are still pending.
