FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Police in Fayetteville, Arkansas, say a man fatally shot by a Washington County deputy was a 25-year-old Nevada man.
Police Chief Greg Tabor said in a statement Thursday that Benjamin Ortiz of Las Vegas died after being shot by sheriff’s Cpl. Brad Robinson.
Tabor says Robinson was at a tire store for repairs on his patrol car Wednesday afternoon when Ortiz walked toward him with a knife in his hand.
Police say Robinson drew his gun and backed away while telling Ortiz to stop and drop the weapon, then shot Ortiz when he lunged at him with the knife.
Tabor says a note found in Ortiz’s backpack discussed suicide and left instructions to his family and friends about what to do after his death.
Robinson is on paid leave.
