LOS ANGELES (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy has shot and killed a man who stabbed his wife outside a Los Angeles courthouse.
Sheriff’s Officer Benny Carbajal says the man died of his wounds at a hospital after Monday’s shooting.
Attorney Thomas Feher was at the Chatsworth courthouse and saw the shooting. Feher says he saw a woman get out of a car and run toward the courthouse, chased by a man who got out of the car with a knife.
Authorities say the man was shot after he caught up with his wife on the courthouse steps and repeatedly stabbed her, refusing commands to drop the knife.
Los Angeles police Officer Norma Eisenman says the woman is expected to survive.
