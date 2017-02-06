DOVER, Del. (AP) — A man whose jaw was broken when he was kicked by a Dover police officer received $300,000 to settle a lawsuit filed on his behalf by the American Civil Liberties Union.

An attorney for the city released a copy of the 2015 settlement with Lateef Dickerson on Monday after the attorney general’s office said Friday that the city violated the Freedom of Information Act in refusing to release details of the agreement.

The Associated Press challenged the FOIA denial, arguing that the city had no basis to keep the settlement, reached through its insurer, confidential. The News Journal of Wilmington also filed a challenge.

A 2013 police video shows Dickerson being kicked in the face as he appeared to be getting on the ground.

The officer was acquitted of assault.