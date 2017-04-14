DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Lawyers for a man jailed for nearly a decade without a trial want Alabama to dismiss his charges.
Attorneys for Kharon Davis argued in a Tuesday motion to dismiss his murder case because the court took four years to recognize that one of his lawyers has a son who was a former police investigator involved in the proceedings.
They also wrote in the Houston County Circuit Court filing that Davis has been denied his right to a speedy trial.
The Alabama attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Davis is accused of killing a Dothan man during a robbery and has been held in Houston County Jail since June 9, 2007. He maintains his innocence.
A hearing for the motion is set for June 6.
