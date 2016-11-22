CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man needs multiple surgeries after a car hit a deer and the deer flew off and hit him as he walked by.

The Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle reports (http://leafne.ws/2gbC4K0 ) that Robert Hayes was walking to buy groceries when he saw cars driving around an injured deer last Thursday.

He says the deer was trying to get up and walk in front of a woman driving a minivan. She hit the deer and it flew at Hayes, who says he didn’t have time to react.

Hayes is a construction worker and underwent surgery Friday. He says he has another surgery slated soon. He plans to rest for three months.

He says the injury could’ve been avoided if the woman saw the deer and slowed down or stopped.

