WASHINGTON — Authorities say a man was seriously injured after part of a tree fell on him near the U.S. Capitol.
District of Columbia Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo says the department took the man to a hospital in “very critical” condition Tuesday morning.
U.S. Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki says in a statement that a portion of a large tree collapsed and hit the man about 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Independence Avenue and First Street Southeast. She says police and firefighters freed the man from under the tree.
Independence Avenue has been closed in the area.
