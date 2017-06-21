PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by two trains in Portland, Oregon.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland Police Sgt. Chris Burley says the man was hit late Tuesday by an eastbound Union Pacific freight train and then hit by a westbound Amtrak train.
Burley says the man was taken to a hospital.
Authorities believe he was trying to cross two sets of railroad tracks.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
- Boeing admits its 747 ‘Queen of the Skies’ has no future as passenger plane
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
Burley says Union Pacific and Amtrak are investigating.