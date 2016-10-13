BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man suspected of driving the wrong way on a Vermont interstate and causing a fiery crash that killed five teenagers and left him critically injured has been upgraded to good condition.
Police say 36-year-old Steven Bourgoin crashed into the teens’ car in Williston, then stole a police cruiser before crashing it into at least seven other vehicles late Saturday night.
The hospital said Thursday that Bourgoin’s condition had been upgraded from fair to good. He had been hospitalized in critical condition.
Police on Tuesday served an arrest warrant on the hospitalized Bourgoin for use of the cruiser. He hasn’t been charged in the teens’ deaths, although authorities say he is the primary suspect.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy rain, strong winds: 4-day stretch of storms on its way
- Stormy forecast: Thursday could be bad, but Saturday could be worse VIEW
- Women say Trump touched them inappropriately
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Don’t say ‘Happy Yom Kippur!’ and 4 other tips for the Jewish holy day
Public defenders working on the case did not immediately return phone calls or emails seeking comments.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.