BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man suspected of driving the wrong way on a Vermont interstate and causing a fiery crash that killed five teenagers and left him critically injured has been upgraded to good condition.

Police say 36-year-old Steven Bourgoin crashed into the teens’ car in Williston, then stole a police cruiser before crashing it into at least seven other vehicles late Saturday night.

The hospital said Thursday that Bourgoin’s condition had been upgraded from fair to good. He had been hospitalized in critical condition.

Police on Tuesday served an arrest warrant on the hospitalized Bourgoin for use of the cruiser. He hasn’t been charged in the teens’ deaths, although authorities say he is the primary suspect.

Public defenders working on the case did not immediately return phone calls or emails seeking comments.