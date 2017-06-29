BOSTON (AP) — A man suspected of killing two engaged doctors in their Boston luxury condominium has been indicted by a grand jury.
The Suffolk County district attorney’s office says Chelsea resident Bampumim Teixeira was indicted Wednesday on charges including murder, kidnapping and robbery.
Teixeira is accused of fatally stabbing 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field in May.
Police responding to a report of a man with a gun say they found Teixeira at the scene and believed he pointed or fired a weapon at them. Two officers shot Teixeira.
Authorities later said Teixeira had not fired and a fake gun was found at the scene with a bag filled with Bolanos’ jewelry.
Teixeira is being held without bail. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.