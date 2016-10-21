CLEVELAND (AP) — A 20-year-old man arrested in the slaying of a teenage sandwich shop employee in Ohio has been indicted on an aggravated murder charge.
The indictment released Friday also charges Daveion Perry with kidnapping, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.
Authorities say Perry walked into a Mr. Hero shop in Cleveland Heights on Oct. 14, fired a fatal shot that struck 15-year-old Sunny Ravi Patel in the back of the head and fled with money from a cash drawer.
Perry also is charged with robbing a Subway shop the following night and attempting to rob a discount store Sunday. He was arrested after being confronted by officers outside the Cleveland Heights discount store.
Perry’s attorney couldn’t be immediately reached. He previously said Perry was “upset with what he did.”
