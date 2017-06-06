PORTLAND, Ore. — A grand jury has indicted Jeremy Christian, the man accused of killing two passengers and wounding a third on a Portland train last month.
The indictment returned Tuesday charges Christian with aggravated murder, attempted murder, assault, menacing, intimidation and unlawful use of a weapon.
The 35-year-old will be arraigned on the indictment Wednesday.
Attack in Portland
Prosecutors say Christian boarded the train May 26 and yelled hateful comments at two black teenage girls, one of whom was wearing an Islamic head covering called a hijab. Prosecutors say he then turned his attention to three men, stabbing each of them in the neck.
Four charges in the 15-count indictment are from an incident that happened a day before the killings, when authorities say Christian had a confrontation with a black woman at a train station.