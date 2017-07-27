AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio man already charged in a blaze that killed seven people in May has been indicted on aggravated murder charges in that fire and in a second fire that killed two people on the same street last year.

Prosecutors say a grand jury on Thursday indicted 58-year-old Stanley Ford in the May 15 fire in Akron that killed seven people, including five children. He had pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder after his arrest in that blaze and remains jailed on $7 million bond.

The grand jury on Thursday also indicted the Akron man on new charges in an April 2016 fire that killed 66-year-old Lindell Lewis and 65-year-old Gloria Hart and in a January vehicle fire with no injuries.

A message was left for Ford’s attorney.