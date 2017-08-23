ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man who pointed a fake gun at police at a Florida airport, urging officers to kill him, has been sentenced to 10 months in jail.
Court documents show that Michael Pettigrew was sentenced last week after pleading no contest to charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and carrying a concealed weapon.
Pettigrew was arrested in May after a three-hour standoff at Orlando International Airport ended peacefully with his arrest. Minutes before arriving at the airport, Pettigrew had texted a friend that he wanted to be killed by police officers.
Part of the airport was temporarily evacuated and traffic going into the airport was halted for a short time during the standoff.
Most Read Stories
- Please go fishing, Washington state says after farmed Atlantic salmon escape broken net
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
- What caused Seattle-based crab boat to sink with 6 aboard? Coast Guard hoping to find out
- Police: Elderly Seattle brothers spent lifetime collecting sexual images of children, sexually abusing young girls
- Wealthy wife of Treasury secretary gets snarky on Instagram